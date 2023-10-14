Monterey Bay F.C. finishes 5 points shy of potential first playoff berth

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) - Following a three-match road trip, Monterey Bay F.C. (11-15-8, 41 points) returned to Cardinale Stadium for its season finale.

Hosting Orange County SC (17-11-6, 57 points) on the final day of the USL Championship regular season, the Crisp and Kelp fell 1-0. However, their playoff fate was already sealed the night before. A New Mexico United victory over Memphis 901 on Friday, effectively eliminated the side from playoff contention.

For Orange County SC, it was Milan Iloski netting the match-winner in the 39th minute. Despite multiple chances for both sides, neither was able to find the back of the net for the rest of the match.

For Monterey Bay F.C., Morey Doner became the first Iron Man in club history, playing every minute of every match this season. Doner played a total of 3,060 minutes across 34 matches.

From a five-goal opening night to a scoreless finale, Monterey Bay's sophomore campaign proved to be a rollercoaster. One that saw the Union sink the San Jose Earthquakes and go the distance with LAFC in the U.S. Open Cup. The Crisp and Kelp even soared to third place in the USL Championship Western Conference at one point during the season, something captain Hugh Roberts II said is something to be proud of.

"Honestly in my ten-year career, I've only got to third place two or three times," Roberts said. "Then we dropped below the playoff line, but then to win five in a row, to persevere and get back to the playoff line, that's a testament to our mentality."

While the loss is still fresh, head coach Frank Yallop already has his sights set on next season.

"I have meetings with the guys to see where their heads are at," Yallop said. "The guys have option years so we have a lot of stuff to sift through, but I think we are not far off from being a good team."

Monterey Bay F.C. finished the regular season with a total of 41 points.