Monterey Bay F.C. falls victim to late comeback

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) - Only days after completing a wild 3-2 comeback over Las Vegas, Monterey Bay F.C. (11-12-7, 40 points) saw the same thing happen against San Diego Loyal S.C. (12-9-7, 43 points), although this time, the Union found themselves on the opposite end.

Unlike their last match, the Crisp and Kelp opened scoring in the 23rd minute off Sam Gleadle's fifth goal of the season. Only 14 minutes later, Alex Lara netted his second goal in the last two matches.

San Diego would go on to score three unanswered goals, two of which came in stoppage time.

Sports Director Maxwell Glenn breaks down the match from Cardinale Stadium.