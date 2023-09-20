Skip to Content
Sports

Monterey Bay F.C. falls victim to late comeback

By
today at 2:56 AM
Published 3:58 PM

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) - Only days after completing a wild 3-2 comeback over Las Vegas, Monterey Bay F.C. (11-12-7, 40 points) saw the same thing happen against San Diego Loyal S.C. (12-9-7, 43 points), although this time, the Union found themselves on the opposite end.

Unlike their last match, the Crisp and Kelp opened scoring in the 23rd minute off Sam Gleadle's fifth goal of the season. Only 14 minutes later, Alex Lara netted his second goal in the last two matches.

San Diego would go on to score three unanswered goals, two of which came in stoppage time.

Sports Director Maxwell Glenn breaks down the match from Cardinale Stadium.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Maxwell Glenn

Sports Director for KION News Channel 46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content