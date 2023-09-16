Skip to Content
Monterey Bay F.C. wins fourth straight match

today at 1:48 AM
Published 5:51 PM

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) - On Hispanic Heritage Night at Cardinale Stadium, Monterey Bay F.C. (11-11-7, 40 points) jumped to 8th in the Western Conference. The Union mounted a massive comeback to lock down a 3-2 win over Las Vegas Lights F.C. (3-18-9, 18 points).

Ugo Okoli opened scoring for Monterey Bay F.C. in the 29th minute, while Alex Lara leveled the score in the 62nd minute. The goal marked Lara's first with the Union since his signing.

Rafael Baca also opened his scoring account with the Crisp and Kelp, netting the game-winner in the 74th minute.

Sports Director Maxwell Glenn reports from Cardinale Stadium.

Maxwell Glenn

Sports Director for KION News Channel 46

