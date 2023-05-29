Skip to Content
Simon Dawkins talks road to recovery

By
today at 8:08 AM
Published 1:13 AM

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) - After missing the start of the Union's sophomore season, Simon Dawkins made his highly anticipated return from injury against LAFC in the U.S. Open Cup.

Only a few minutes after subbing in, he scored a match-tying goal in the 89th minute to force the contest into extra time. Dawkins would go on to score once more in penalty kicks.

Despite the effort, LAFC would outlast Monterey Bay F.C. to advance in the U.S. Open Cup, making it a bittersweet milestone. Dawkins' equalizer marked his first goal since returning to action. He had previously been sidelined for months after reaggravating a knee injury.

Sports Director Maxwell Glenn spoke with Simon Dawkins about his road to recovery and what is next for the Monterey Bay F.C. midfielder.

Maxwell Glenn

Sports Director for KION News Channel 46

