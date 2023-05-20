CSUMB Baseball advances to Super Regional

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) - Cal State Monterey Bay is headed to the NCAA Division II Super Regional after stunning Cal Poly Pomona in walk-off fashion. Trailing 9-2 in the sixth inning, the Otters proceeded to mount a massive comeback, scoring nine runs in just the last two innings alone.

Drew Williams led the charge with a team-high six RBI including a three-run home run in the eighth inning and a game-tying RBI double in the ninth inning.

Tied at 12 in the bottom of the ninth, with the bases loaded, Cole Murchison earned the game-winning walk, helping Cal State Monterey Bay to a walk-off 13-12 victory.

With the win, the Otters advance to the NCAA Division II Super Regional where they will face Cal State San Bernardino in a rematch of the CCAA Tournament Championship Game. Cal State Monterey Bay will host the Super Regional.