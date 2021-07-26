NTSB releases preliminary report on deadly airplane crash near Monterey

Top Stories

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on a deadly plane crash near Monterey that they've now confirmed has claimed the lives of two people.

The NTSB says the pilot, previously identified by family members as Mary Ellen Carlin of Pacific Grove, was given instructions to take a left-turn after taking off from the Monterey Airport.

Carlin was reportedly onboard with Rancho Cordova resident Alice Diane Emig as her passenger, along with a dog named Toby.

In its report, NTSB says the pilot was also instructed to contact Oakland Air Route Traffic Control Center (ARTCC) for additional information on takeoff.

NTSB says the pilot established communication with Oakland ARTCC as the plane ascended. The controller then noticed that the pilot was traveling in the wrong direction and was "issued an immediate right turn to a heading of 030° which was acknowledged by the pilot."

The pilot was also reportedly given two alerts about being too low to the ground, which the pilot did not respond to. NTSB says following those alerts "no further communication with the pilot was received."

Witnesses told NTSB they saw the plane descending below the cloud layer in a low-nose altitude with landing gear retracted.

Similar witnesses also told NTSB the plane made a right turn, hitting the top of a pine tree before crashing below the tree line.

NTSB noted the airplane struck trees about a mile south of the runway, with a 50 to 75 foot tall tree having its limbs damaged near the top of that tree.

Main wreckage of the plane was located about 405 feet from where that tree was hit.

The plane ultimately crashed into the home of Roger Goulart, who says no one was home at the time of the incident.