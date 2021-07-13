Plane crashes into house off Highway 68 Tuesday morning

News

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION)

UPDATE 7/13/2021 11:15 a.m. The Monterey County Regional Fire Protection District confirms that a small plane crashed into a house near Highway 68 and Monterra Ranch.

Crews are currently working to put out the fire at the house, but the agency said three more engines have been requested to work on the fire extending into the brush nearby.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Monterey County Sheriff's Office confirms that a small plane has crashed in the area around Jacks Peak County Park.

The park is near the Monterey Regional Airport.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office says they believe one person was on board, but deputies just got to the scene.

KION has a crew on its way to the scene.

This is a developing story. Keep checking back for updates.