CHP: Driver involved in crash killed while calling 9-1-1

PRUNEDALE, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Highway 101 at San Miguel Canyon is back open after multiple vehicle accidents, including one involving a driver who was struck and killed while calling for help.

CHP says they initially received calls about a two-car collision in the Prunedale area off southbound Highway 101.

Investigators later determined the driver of one of the vehicles got out of their car and began dialing 9-1-1 for help.

That was when another vehicle traveling south on 101 struck the individual. CHP says that person did not survive the collision.

CHP says the road is now open to traffic although some residual delays may occur as Caltrans removes cones that initially closed parts of the highway.

CHP is reminding drivers that if they're involved in an accident and the vehicle can still be driven that drivers should move the vehicle off the highway and stay in their vehicle until help arrives.