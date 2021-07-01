Hollister Police Department debuts new drone program this 4th of July weekend

Top Stories

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION) UPDATE 7/3/21 10:56 a.m. In addition to using the drone to find illegal fireworks, Hollister PD also has plans to use it for other purposes, such as locating suspects who might be on the run.

KION's Stephanie Aceves will be joined by Sergeant Lenard with the Hollister Police Department at 4:30 p.m., and will have a demonstration on how the drone works.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Hollister Police Department is taking no chances when it comes to illegal fireworks. Not only are they beefing up patrols on the streets this Independence Day weekend, but they are also keeping an eye out from up above, as they debut their new UAV Drone Program.

According to the department, personnel has been working on this for several months, trying to obtain a drone suitable for public safety purposes and forming a Drone Unit.

This weekend, the department says they will be deploying a DJI Mavic Enterprise Dual drone. It's equipped with infrared technology and a high-definition camera to help in public safety missions.

Police say their drone operators are fully certified by Federal Aviation Administration and all drone flights will be logged and recorded. However, police add that only recordings related to criminal activity will be saved in their evidence system. All other flights that are recorded and not needed for evidence will be immediately deleted.