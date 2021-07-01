Delta variant detected in three Monterey County residents

Top Stories

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The Monterey County Health Department is reporting three Monterey County residents have contracted the Delta variant of the virus that causes COVID-19.

County health leaders say the emergence of this Delta variant is concerning because it appears to be more contagious than other variants.

The news comes as Santa Cruz and San Benito counties reported having at least one report of this variant in those areas of the Central Coast.

"Vaccinating as many people as soon as possible is the best way to slow the spread of COVID-19 and limit the impact of variants like the Delta variant on our communities," Monterey County Health Officer Dr. Edward Moreno says.

Here's some additional measures the county says you can take to keep you and your family safe from any COVID-19 variants:

Move activities outdoors. Outdoor activities pose less risk than indoor activities.

Outdoor activities pose less risk than indoor activities. Follow California Department of Public Health Guidance for the Use of Face Coverings (https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/guidance-for-face-coverings.aspx).Unvaccinated people, including children ages 2 to 11 years old, should continue to wear a face covering in public settings and businesses. Vaccinated people should also wear a face covering on public transit, in schools and daycare centers, in health care facilities, and in congregate living settings like jails, shelters, and cooling centers.

(https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/guidance-for-face-coverings.aspx).Unvaccinated people, including children ages 2 to 11 years old, should continue to wear a face covering in public settings and businesses. Vaccinated people should also wear a face covering on public transit, in schools and daycare centers, in health care facilities, and in congregate living settings like jails, shelters, and cooling centers. Maintain distance from others. Social distancing from those who do not live with you is effective at keeping the coronavirus away.

Social distancing from those who do not live with you is effective at keeping the coronavirus away. Avoid crowds. The fewer people you encounter and the fewer interactions you have, the lower the chance the virus will spread.

The fewer people you encounter and the fewer interactions you have, the lower the chance the virus will spread.

For more information on COVID-19 variants of concerns, please visit the California Department of Public Health’s variant website: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/COVID-Variants.aspx.