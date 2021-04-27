Adrian Gonzalez set to be sentenced as juvenile amid protests

Top Stories

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Adrian Gonzalez, the suspect who pled guilty to all charges related to the murder of Maddy Middleton, is expecting to appear in court for his sentencing Tuesday.

Adrian Gonzalez, 21, pleaded guilty to the charges of kidnapping, rape, murder and molestation of 8-year-old Maddy Middleton earlier this month. He was originally set to be tried in adult court and pleaded not guilty to the charges, but in February the California Supreme Court ruled that minors under the age of 16 cannot be tried in adult criminal court. After the ruling, Gonzalez changed his plea.

Gonzalez was fifteen years old at the time of the murder. He may be sent to the Department of Juvenile Justice and released when he is 25 in four years. A spokesperson for the DA's Office said it is not known if he will need to register as a sex offender after he turns 25.

A protest is expected to take place outside the courthouse during the sentencing.

