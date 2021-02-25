State supreme court rules suspect in Maddy Middleton murder cannot be tried as adult

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) The California Supreme Court ruled Thursday that minors under the age of 16 cannot be tried in adult criminal court, a decision that affects the case of Maddy Middleton's murder.

Proposition 57, which passed in November 2016, allowed for some minors as young as 14 to be moved from juvenile court to adult criminal court, but in 2018, Senate Bill 1391 amended the proposition and did not allow minors under the age of 16 to be tried in adult court.

The Supreme Court upheld SB 1391 in the Court of Appeal, finding that it is an allowable amendment to Prop 57.

One of the cases that will be affected by the ruling is the murder of Maddy Middleton.

Eight-year-old Madyson "Maddy" Middleton was lured into a Santa Cruz apartment in 2015, and she was later found dead. The suspect in her murder, Adrian Gonzalez, was 15 years old at the time and was originally set to be tried as an adult, but that changed when SB 1391 passed. He is accused of kidnapping, raping and murdering her.

"We just fear that he would get out at 25, that's certainly not justice served, but he would get out at 25 and he would be a threat to our communities. That's the fear," said Maddy's grandfather, Dan Middleton at the time.

Supporters of the bill say it allows juveniles to seek rehabilitation they would not get in prison. If Gonzalez is found guilty, instead of facing life in prison, he may be sent to the Department of Juvenile Justice and released when he is 25.

Last year, Maddy's family released a statement about their stance on the bill.

"On July 26, 2015 in the city and county of Santa Cruz, California Madyson Jordan Middleton was kidnapped, raped and murdered by a 15 ½ year old male. This was not an accident. This 15 ½ year old male planned to kidnap, sexually assault, torture and ultimately kill an 8 year old child. He researched it, planned it, shopped for the plan, executed the plan then hid her body in the bottom of a recycling bin under layers of cardboard. Next he hid her scooter and made himself helpful to the search teams in an attempt to manipulate law enforcement as they searched the complex looking for her. This is one of the individuals who will benefit from SB1391. If SB1391 is found to be constitutional this young man will be released from custody at the age of 25. We are Madyson’s family. We cannot believe that the individual who planned to kidnap, rape and murder our Maddy could soon be walking out of jail because State Senator Holly Mitchell and Ricardo Lara chose a one-size-fits-all approach to juvenile justice. This is wrong and lets an intentional, vicious murderer walk free. The People of the State of California voted to enact Proposition 57 in 2016 in an attempt to even the playing field for juveniles. Proposition 57 allows for a juvenile court judge to decide whether a juvenile should be transferred to adult court. We believe that this a fair and just manner to determine the fate of a juvenile who would commit such a heinous crime. The California Supreme Court needs to overturn Senate Bill 1391 and let

justice be done," they wrote.

