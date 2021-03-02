MPUSD students will return to in-person instruction in April after Spring break

Top Stories

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey Peninsula Unified School District has decided to bring students back into the classroom in April.

On its website, the district states: "We look forward to welcoming students back onto campus for in-person instruction in a hybrid model following Spring Break."

Hybrid models are when the day is split into two schedules, with some students going to school in the morning and some attending afternoon.

Details of the hybrid model are expected in the coming weeks.

Below are the returning dates for students.