CUSD ditches reopening plans

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. (KION)

On Wednesday night the Carmel Unified School Board gave notice that the district will not reopen on February 1, 2021 as initially planned.

Board had approved a reopening plan and submitted a waiver to the Monterey County Health Department.

Given the cases per 100,000 people in the county it was determined to push back the district’s reopening plan.

“To open schools during a stay-at-home order goes against the spirit of a stay-at-home order,” said interim superintendent Trisha Dellis.

Dellis also announced her she is retiring at the end of her contract, on June 30.

During the zoom meeting Tess Arthur was visibly saddened after hearing the announcement.

The school board members do not have a reopening date set.