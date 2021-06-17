Dangers of leaving a child in a car during excessively hot days

Special Reports

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) This coming Monday is the official start of summer, and the temperatures across the state are well above normal, with daytime highs reaching the triple digits.

According to kidsandcars.org, an organization striving to inform parents and caregivers about the dangers of leaving a child in a hot car, California ranks number three in child hot car deaths with 64 fatalities since 1990.

Tonight on a KION special report, weather forecaster Erika Bratten, tells us why parents and caregivers need to double-check the back seat as we head into the hottest months of the year and the dangers of leaving your child in a car for even just a minute.