Santa Cruz County Sherrif’s Office looking for bicyclist hit near 17th Avenue and East Cliff Drive



SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Deputies with the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office are looking for a bicyclist who was hit near the intersection of 17th Avenue and East Cliff Drive Saturday.

Deputies received a report of a hit-and-run at 11:43 a.m.

Upon arrival, they made contact with a witness who followed the driver as the suspect was fleeing the scene. Deputies were able to track down the driver, who they say admitted to hitting the bicyclist on purpose.

The driver was turned over to the California Highway Patrol and arrested for DUI.

The sheriff's office is now looking for the bicyclist and is asking that anyone with information please contact the office's non-emergency dispatch at (831) 471-1121 and reference case 2109095.