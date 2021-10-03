Pipe bomb found at Harbor High School
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) A makeshift pipe bomb was found at Harbor High School Saturday night.
The Santa Cruz Police Department says they received a call about an explosion on the 300 block of La Fonda Avenue at 6:51 p.m.
Upon arriving at the scene, police say they discovered a makeshift pipe bomb in Harbor High's chain link fence.
The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad helped render the explosive safe.
An investigation into the incident has been launched.
