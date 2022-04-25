Santa Cruz County brings fentanyl awareness with community town hall

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION)- The community is invited to join a Fentanyl Awareness Virtual Town Hall and Listening Session to learn about the ongoing crisis happening locally and across the United States.

SafeRx Santa Cruz County will hold the event Monday, April 25th from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The county says the town hall will cover how the deadly drug is affecting the youth and adults on the Central Coast. Plus, how the community can take action to prevent further loss from the deadly drug.

Here are the topics the county says will be covered:

Fentanyl basics

Where/how to access resources

What is and how to use Naloxone/Narcan

How to have honest conversations without stigma

How the Santa Cruz County community is coming together

Steps forward amid the crisis

The session will also include a community panel Q & A.

There will be Spanish translation available.

Here is the zoom link.