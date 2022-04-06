San Jose Earthquakes begin negotiations on potential new complex

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The San Jose Earthquakes and Santa Clara County are starting negotiations on a potential new complex at the County Fairgrounds. The complex would feature public fields, facilities and a training facility just for the youth.

Through the Exclusive Negotiating Agreement (ENA), the organization and the county will discuss the potential long-term lease for 12 months. Under the plan, nearly 14.8 acres of the 34-acre project at the Fairgrounds would be leased to the Earthquakes.

Here's what they have planned: a training facility for the Earthquakes Youth Academy program, practice fields and facilities for the professional Earthquakes Soccer Team. The county is also considering creating up to six publicly available soccer fields adjoining the Earthquakes site.

"The County wants to ensure everyone in our community, especially those in areas with limited outdoor recreational options have the same opportunities to get outside and learn how to play the world’s most popular sport: soccer," Chief Operating Officer Miguel Márquez, J.D. said.

The project comes after a letter of interest from the Earthquakes sent to the county back in 2020. For years, the organization had the idea to create more soccer fields and associated facilities.

According to the county, the team training building would include locker rooms, a weight room, theatre, medical treatment facility and more. The professional training center would also include 10 full-size soccer fields. The six fields for the public mentioned earlier would be included in those 10 fields.

“This is a major step towards our goal of having an elite training center and singular home for all of our teams,” said Earthquakes President Jared Shawlee.

Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez has said she is excited about the project. Chavez says it will help families be more healthy and get outside for activities.