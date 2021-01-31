Hollister Downtown Association, restaurants to provide meals to Hazel Hawkins staff

San Benito County

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION) The Hollister Downtown Association is partnering with local restaurants to provide frontline workers at Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital with meals. The move comes as part of a new program called Meals for Heroes.

Meals for Heroes is currently accepting donations, which can be made out to the Community Foundation for San Benito County. Just write "Meals for Heroes" in the memo line of any mail donations, and you'll receive a tax letter from the Foundation.

You can also donate online by filing out this form.

Questions regarding the program can be directed towards the Events Manager of the Hollister Downtown Association. She can be reached at (831) 636-8406 or at events@downtownhollister.org



