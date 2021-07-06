Illegal dumping continues to be a major issue for the Central Coast

No Categories

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) It’s not uncommon while driving down Central Coast roads to find piles of discarded household items. Illegal dumping, according to a tweet from Monterey County Health, continues to be a significant problem around our area.

Illegal dumping isn’t just an eyesore, it can also pose health and environmental risks.

KION’s Erika Bratten is visiting heavily littered spots and will share more about what the county is doing about the issues and how they are trying to keep our area clean and safe tonight at 5 and 6 p.m.