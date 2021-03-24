Seal pupping season begins as Monterey Bay sees increase in shark population
MONTEREY BAY, Calif. (KION) Seal pup season is just around the corner and many nurseries can be found right here on the Central Coast.
But with spring being a busy season for Monterey Bay waters and an increase in sharks to the north, are these pups at risk?
And what you can do to help protect these marine mammals while visiting some of your favorite spots.
