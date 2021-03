No Categories

BIG SUR, Calif. (KION) The Ventana Wilderness Society recently shared news that a new California condor egg has been laid in a tree where a chick survived the Dolan Fire last year.

Eleven condors are presumed dead as a result of the fire, which started in August.

