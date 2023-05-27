New video shows South Carolina newlyweds driving before an alleged drunk driver crashed into them, police say

By Devon M. Sayers, Sharif Paget and Caroll Alvarado, CNN

(CNN) — New surveillance video shows newlyweds Aric Hutchinson and Samantha Miller driving down a road in Folly Beach, South Carolina, moments before an intoxicated driver crashed into them, killing the bride, law enforcement officials tell CNN.

The video obtained by CNN shows the newlyweds driving down the road in a golf cart and the alleged drunken driver, Jamie Lee Komoroski, speeding down the same road about two minutes after, Folly Beach Police Chief Andrew Gilreath told CNN.

According to Gilreath, the video was taken after the couple left their wedding reception on April 28, and was recorded a few blocks away from where the accident happened.

The video also shows first responders rushing to the scene approximately 4 minutes after the speeding vehicle is seen.

CNN previously reported Samantha was riding in a golf cart-style vehicle with Hutchinson and two others when the motorist hit them, causing the cart to roll several times, injuring three passengers, two seriously, including Hutchinson, Gilreath said.

The golf cart-style vehicle, decorated with cans and a “just married” sign, “was quite mangled, and it was on its side,” Gilreath said. First responders attempted to revive Miller, but she died at the scene, he said.

Komoroski, 25, was charged with one count of reckless homicide and three counts of felony DUI resulting in great bodily harm, online court records show. Her vehicle was traveling 65 mph in a 25-mph zone, according to Gilreath.

Low-speed vehicles are allowed to operate on highways where the speed limit is 35 mph or lower, according to the South Carolina Legislature. The newlywed couple’s vehicle was legally on the road that night, Gilreath said.

Komoroski appeared in court on May 19, where she was denied bond, according to CNN affiliate WCIV. In requesting bond, her lawyers filed a motion offering that Komoroski would enter and complete an inpatient rehabilitation program, then stay under the supervision of her mother at their New Jersey home without access to alcohol or a motor vehicle, WCIV reported.

Komoroski is being held without bond and her next court appearance is June 16, according to online records from Charleston County.

CNN’s Michael Besozzi contributed to this report.