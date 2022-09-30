Austin police respond to reports of shots fired at a hospital

By Rosa Flores, CNN

Police in Austin, Texas, are responding to reports of shots fired at Seton Hospital, the department said on Twitter Friday, adding the hospital has been placed on lockdown as a “precautionary measure.”

The scene remains active and “no patients have been located, treated, or transported” as a result of the reported incident, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

“Continue to avoid the area,” EMS said.

Late Friday afternoon, EMS authorities said they were scaling down their “number of units on scene.”

“The situation remains that no patients are located, treated, or transported. The scene remains active overall,” the agency wrote on Twitter.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

