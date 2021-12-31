6 people were injured in a shooting incident outside a southern Los Angeles grocery store, police say

By Paul Vercammen, CNN

Six people were injured in a shooting incident outside a Southern Los Angeles grocery store late Friday afternoon at a strip mall, police said.

Los Angeles Police responded to a call of shots fired outside a Superior Grocers outlet store, Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Stacy Spell told CNN.

The suspects and someone at the grocery store got into an argument inside and the suspects left the store and fired back into it, apparently with handguns, Spell said.

There were reports that the suspects opened fire on a single person, but Spell said an additional five bystanders were also injured in the shooting — bringing the total number of victims to six.

The people who were injured were taken to various local hospitals, all with non-life threatening injuries, Spell said.

There was no immediate information on who was responsible for the shooting.

