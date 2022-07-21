Skip to Content
Monterey County to hold in-person job fair

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) If you're looking for a new job or career, county employers are looking to fill open positions. The Monterey County Workforce Developments Board will be holding an in-person job fair.

The event will be held on August 17th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 344 Salinas St. Ste. #205.

The county will focus on Agriculture, Transportation and Logistics, Hospitality, Healthcare, and Construction industries.

The pre-registration link can be found here.

