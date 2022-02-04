Monterey County mobile COVID-19 testing and vaccine clinic to start Saturday

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Beginning Feb. 5 from 2 to 5 p.m. a new mobile vaccine and rapid PCR testing van is coming to Monterey County at San Vicente School in Soledad, according to the Community Foundation for Monterey County.

For the next six months, the pop-up vaccine and testing clinic will be set up throughout the county on Fridays and Saturdays.

The last vaccine doses will be at 4:30 p.m.

On the afternoon of Feb 11 the mobile clinic will be in San Lucas and San Ardo, and Saturday, Feb. 12 it will be in North County.

Services provided will be:

Rapid PCR Tests (results texted within an a hour)

COVID Immunizations for all ages, 5- Adult Pfizer for ages 5-11 (1st and 2nd dose) Pfizer for aged 12- Adult (1st, 2nd and booster) Moderna for ages 18 and over (1st, 2nd or booster) Johnson and Johnson for ages 18 and over (1st, 2nd or boster)



All these services are free and available on a walk-in basis.

However, an ID or proof of insurance can speed up the process.

More dates will be announced and to keep updated with plans click here.