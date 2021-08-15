Thousands without power in Monterey County

Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION)

UPDATE 8/15/21 11:17 a.m.

PG&E now estimates that power will be restored by 4:00 p.m on Monday August 16th.

PREVIOUS STORY: Thousands of people are without power in Carmel Valley, Corral de Tierra and San Benancico Canyon Sunday morning.

PG&E reports that the outage began at 6:18 a.m. The utility currently expects power to be restored sometime around 11:00 a.m.

3742 customers are currently being affected.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.