Watsonville resident killed in suspected DUI crash on Hall Road

UPDATE 6/15/2021 3:30 p.m. One person has died and one person was arrested following a crash on Hall Road just after midnight on Sunday.

The California Highway Patrol reports that a 2004 Toyota pickup was heading east on the road near Elkhorn when the driver, identified as 47-year-old Israel Cruz, crossed the double yellow lines into the westbound lanes.

The pickup reportedly sideswiped a Volvo sedan before hitting a 1992 Toyota sedan head-on, causing the sedan to overturn and hit a fourth vehicle, a Honda sedan. The driver of the Toyota sedan, who has not been identified, died of their injuries at the scene.

Cruz was arrested, but he is still in critical condition, and the other people involved had minor injuries. The CHP believes drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

