Local performers needed for Monterey County Fair “Fair Fun in 2021”

Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County Fair is looking for local talent to perform at this year's event "Fair Fun in 2021." Local performers who wish to show off their flair for free can range from dancers, singers, magicians, gymnasts, to others.

If their application goes through and they are approved, they would perform on the Community Stage at the 85th Annual Monterey County Fair. The event will be held Sept. 3 to 6 at the Monterey County Fair & Event Center.

The deadline to apply is June 25 on www.montereycountyfair.com. People who are interested in applying can find a “Community Act Performance Request Form” to fill out.

The schedule of performances is determined on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, people are welcome to contact the Fair Administration Office, at 2004 Fairground Road in Monterey. They can call (831) 372-5863 or visit their website for more information.