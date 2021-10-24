Supply chain issues affecting catering companies ahead of holiday season

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CBS13) - Families will be getting together, heading to restaurants, or ordering in for the holidays.

As the holidays approach, catering businesses are preparing for their busiest time of the year.

However, supply chain issues are causing concern and we're still a month out from thanksgiving.

"This is going to affect all of us," says Lisa Peters, who co-owns Randy Peters Catering and Event Center.

Now, there's worry about what will happen when holiday events pick up.

Some catering companies in California say it's been hard to find some of the basic supplies needed to keep their businesses running…

Some of the storage shelves at catering companies are starting to go bare.

"This is all we have right now," says Lisa Peters.

In an average month, they use about 800 of these foil cooking pans. How many do they have left?

"We don't have any right now but they're coming in supposedly tomorrow," Peters tells KOVR.

It's a promise Lisa says she's heard before. Still, new supplies have often gone unfilled.

"We are letting our customers know that supplies are limited, we will do our best and we'll give them information as we get that," says Peters.

Customers seem open to last minute changes from caterers just as long as there's good communication.

"As long as they told me up front I would understand, when you go somewhere you wanted to get treated right but I can understand what's going on," says customer Charlie Watson.

"It's going to be a problem this year," says customer Linda Shoemaker.

For now, business owners are forced to do what they can to keep their customers happy.