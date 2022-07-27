Seaside releases new policy to prioritize cold cases

SEASIDE, Calif. (KMUV) The Seaside Police Department is sending a message to murderers: "we will never quit."

After partnering with the Monterey County Cold Case Task Force the police department has gained some momentum through the additional support and funding.

A new policy is being implemented surrounding cold case investigations, making them a priority and requiring the division's supervisor to carry out an audit of every three years.

This way a case gets reviewed with a fresh set of eyes - even if there is no new lead. If there is DNA evidence - the department will examine if it needs to be retested with more advance technology.

"Once you look at a cold case and you start to investigate you are digging up things where in many cases," Nick Borges, Police Chief of Seaside told KION. "I wasn't even born when some of these things happened or I was very young when these things were occurring. But to know that you are going back and you are bringing justice to these families. There is no better feeling there is no greater reward in public safety in the police force - for me - and many others than to look at these cases and solving a case, finding the truth and sharing with their loved one - the answers - this is who did it."

At the moment there are about 20 unsolved homicides in the city of Seaside.

Those that really stand out to police are victims who were innocent bystanders -- at a time with there was a racial gang problem in Seaside.

The audit will review each case and prioritize cases with any investigative leads or potential to be solved. as was the case with the case of little Anne Pham.