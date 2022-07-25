Skip to Content
PG&E: Hundreds without power in Ben Lomond, Brookdale

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- About 2,000 people are without power Monday morning in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

According to PG&E this is happening in the Ben Lomond and Brookdale communities, with power expected to be restored around 7:45 a.m.

An official cause is not yet known as PG&E said crews are out investigating how it happened.

Santa Cruz County has been hit by multiple outages in the past related to PG&E's Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings program.

We have reached out to PG&E to see if that's the case for this particular outage as well.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Victor Guzman

