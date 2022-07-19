Santa Cruz County asks PG&E for more transparency after surge of recent EPSS outages

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz County released a statement Tuesday urging PG&E to fine-tune their Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings program after a series of recent outages.

The County claims that "PG&E has publicly stated that there have been 47 total EPSS outages since last year, including 18 so far in 2022. The County has sought information directly from PG&E on the frequency and cause of these outages. Data provided to the County by PG&E shows there were 34 outages in the month of June alone, averaging more than one per day."

The largest outage affected 6,400 people, and the longest lasted 16 hours. The County said their concerns stem from the lack of information PG&E has given them on what causes these outages.

Some of these outages occurred when weather conditions were cool, with low wind, or overcast with high humidity. These are not conditions that are not conducive to an increase in fire danger, alleges the County.

The County asks PG&E to tell them more about weather conditions during EPSS outages.

"We urge PG&E to continue fine-tuning its EPSS system to reduce the impacts of these outages on our residents. Extended outages impact all sectors of our economy, from stores and restaurants to childcare centers, leading to lost economic activity and lost wages for staff at those establishments. Our remote work communities are also impacted by loss of internet service, thus increasing the climate impacts of vehicle miles traveled to access stable, consistent internet for work."

The County ended by asking PG&E to look for improved solutions to further mitigate the fire threat in the County. One solution provided was a significant expansion of PG&E's program of undergrounding critical circuits.