Man accused of setting fire at his own home, displacing four people

Top Stories

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A Monterey man has been arrested after setting fire to the duplex he was living in, leaving four people displaced.

Monterey Fire said they were dispatched to a structure fire in the 600 block of Hoffman Avenue on Wednesday night around 7 p.m.

The fire was contained to a duplex with two units, but caused significant damage to the interior.

No one was in either unit when the fire started, but police say the fire was lit from inside the residence from a 28-year-old man who lived in one of the units.

Investigators believe the individual lit plastic and tissue paper on fire and then left the area before returning a short time later.

The man was arrested at the scene when he returned that night during the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Monterey Police Investigations Sergeant Aaron Delgado at (831) 646-3814. Or to remain anonymous call (831) 646-3840.