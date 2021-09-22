Food vendors can soon operate on private property in Salinas

Top Stories

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) Salinas City Council voted unanimously Wednesday night to expand food trucks to operate on private property and their public property food truck program.

The Library and Community Services Commission in Salinas is now allowing food trucks to sell near parks

Salinas is expected to see 50 food vendors in designated locations aside from the expansion of food vendors on private property.

