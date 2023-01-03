Pajaro community under evacuation warning starting Thursday morning

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has issued an Evacuation Warning for areas of the Parajo Community beginning on Thursday at 8 a.m.

The areas include the following zones:

Zone B-003 (South of Pajaro River; North of the Union Pacific Railroad; East of Allison Rd; West of Hayes Rd & Union Pacific Railroad)

Zone B-005 (South of Pajaro River; North of Matiasevich Lane; East of the Union Pacific Railroad; West of Allison Rd.)

Zone B-006 (South of Pajaro River; North of Salinas Rd; East of the Union Pacific Railroad; West of Salinas Rd.)

Zone B-007a (South of Bishop St; North of Union Pacific Railroad; East of Allison Rd; West of the Union Pacific Railroad.)

Zone B-0012a (South of Pajaro River; North of Trafton Rd; East of McGowan Rd; West of HIghway 1.)

A map of the impacted area can be seen here: https://montereyco.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=905a9458324b4868804d96b5593eb978