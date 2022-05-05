Cold Case: Seaside Police look for leads and hope for a DNA match

Doris Jean Forbes lost her life 41 years ago.



Not much is known about her, other than she was well liked in Seaside at the time, according to police.

“She did have family, people out there did know her,” said Commander Matthew Doza.



It was no secret that Doris made money by selling her body to men. It put her in dangerous situations.



Sometime between February 17-19th of 1981, Doris was found on the back floor board of her car on Trinity Avenue not far from Fremont Boulevard in Seaside.



Her neck had been broken. Beside her body was a brown cord along with other pieces of evidence collected by police.



The brown cord could hold all the answers - with traces of DNA. Still, investigators want her story shared. After all these years they’re hoping someone will speak up before running labs.



“One of the biggest things that could come of this is finding witness during the process. So it might give us a lead of who the suspect might be,” said Doza.



Potential leads could then result in a successful DNA match, now that police have easier access to DNA testing through funding and advanced technology.



“It doesn’t matter when you’ve committed a crime in our city that’s unacceptable, and we’re going to catch the people who did this.”

In April of 2021, the Seaside Police Department closed the case of Lloyd Perkins. He was murdered back in September of 1995. The suspect faced a judge this week.