SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) All southbound lanes on Highway 17 at Laurel Road are closed after a truck overturned Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The condition of the driver is not known as of right now.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Drivers are being diverted into Glenwood Drive.

CHP Santa Cruz expects the lanes to reopen around 9 a.m.