New Hollister noise level ordinance could begin in March

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The City of Hollister has passed an ordinance to control noise levels in residential neighborhoods.

The City said that the Police Department has received numerous noise complaints recently.

The ordinance will maintain separate protocols and restrictions for residential and downtown areas.

Before this new ordinance, victims of peace disturbances were required to sign a complaint to have law enforcement respond.

The new initiative says that law enforcement will have to respond once a complaint has been made even if anonymous.

Citations will start from $100 for first-time violators to $250 for second-time violators, all the way to $1,000 for third-time offenders.

The community may begin seeing this ordinance being enforced by early March, according to the City.