Portraits help give new light to the homeless

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Reed Bennett from Carmel drives people around for a living. He was once a driver for dealerships. Life for Bennett is back on track and his ride in life is smooth.

Things were much different a decade ago. Bennett had been homeless and lived at a shelter for years.

"There are different things that contribute to homelessness such as the loss of a job. But there are other factors."

In 2011, Bennett suffered a horrible accident in Wyoming while on vacation. His partner died. When he returned to the peninsula he was broke and had lost his job. Soon he found himself on the streets, an experience he describes as traumatic.

"It took me three years to partially put my life back together it was an ongoing process and it has been since and now the way it is today things are great," said Bennett.



"I always get 5 or 6 out of 20 when I'd do it. And then when I I'd bring the pictures back. I get most of the rest. Because they say, 'I see what you're doing. If your going to take that picture. My mother would want that," said Bob Sadler.

Incredibly it was a homeless man at one of the I-HELP dinners, an interfaith program, who taught Bennett how to set up a photo shoot, because Bennett had no experience.

"He (Chris) just started setting it up - and I said Chris did you work for a photographer or something. He said I have a masters in fine arts from Rochester Poly-Tech. And I said 'but,'- and he said don't ask," said Sadler.

The portraits started showing up at exhibits. Their faces being mistaken for high profile people, and the men started to feel different. It suddenly fueled their motivation.

People started to get jobs.

"They put it under their pillow when they go to sleep. And when they wake up in the morning that’s the first thing they see," said Sadler.

