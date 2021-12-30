First Night Monterey COVID restrictions are not stopping people from ringing in 2022

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) After a year off, "First Night Monterey" is back, but this year if you choose to participate you’ll have to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 24 hours, and masks must be worn during indoor events.

"Everyone will be socially distanced, and I think it will be very safe because of all the measures we are taking,” mentioned Ellen Martin, Executive Director for First Night Monterey.

With the new year arriving, many people are hoping 2022 brings new beginnings like finally being able to say goodbye to COVID and COVID restrictions.

“It’s like the groundhog effect, you know you come out you see your shadow you go in, its the same thing with this thing. They tell you hey no more masks then again their masks,” said Jose Cruz from Salinas.

But, with COVID still looming and the rapid spread of new variants, New Year's Eve celebrations raise public safety concerns. To combat that, events like First Night Monterey, are asking people for that extra layer of protection.

“I know it’s causing a lot of issues, sensitivity issues, political issues, religious issues and it's an issue people are torn about but the bottom line is, I think organizations that are requiring it are just looking out for people’s safety,” said Christina Turner, visiting from Morgan Hill.

Even with COVID restrictions in place, the hustle and bustle of the holiday season is in full swing in Monterey, and its not stopping locals or visitors from coming out to celebrate.

“We came back this weekend because it's New Years weekend and we thought it would be fun to spend it in Monterey and we plan on going to the first night Monterey. We were ready for it, or else we wouldn’t have come,” mentioned Jacque Hale, visiting from Scottsdale, AZ.

When it comes to getting together, First Night Monterey organizers want to make sure people still ring in 2022 while keeping the virus in mind.

“Now more than ever people coming together and connecting as a community is very healthy. First night is all about that,” added Martin.

First Night Monterey is from 3pm to midnight. There will be a mix of indoor and outdoor concerts and activities, so you’ll want to make sure to have that vaccination card, test and mask handy throughout the day.

If you can’t join in person or are only attending outdoor events, you can purchase a 2022 First Night button. Those proceeds will go to the performers.