today at 12:50 PM
Published 12:36 PM

Court interpreters shortage impacts non-English speakers

Monterey Court

CALIFORNIA (KION) Across California's courtrooms, court interpreters are essential for non-English speakers. Interpreters help both defendants and victims communicate and express themselves before a judge.

Vice president of the California Federation of Interpreters, Janet Hudec said, there is no fair access to justice within the judicial system without them.  

"Interpreters are the ones who actually are the bridges that help the courts uphold the rights and dignity of those who are accused of any crime or anybody who wants to use the justice system," said Hudec.

Jonathan Sarabia

Jonathan is a multi-media journalist at KION News Channel 5/46.

