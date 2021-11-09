Volunteers needed for Veterans Day parade expected to return bigger and better

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Organizers of the 11th Veteran's Day Parade in Salinas are putting out a call for more volunteers.

“This is our Super Bowl as our parade committee has worked hard all year long for this special day”, says Tony Virrueta.

Volunteers would arrive at 1045 at the Salinas City Hall Rotunda, 200 Lincoln Avenue, Salinas. Comfortable clothing for the day. Your duties will be to position along the parade route on Main Street with the Salinas Police Department. You will be given a reflective vest and a detailed Salinas Police Department briefing at 1130. The mission will be complete at the end of the parade 3:00 p.m.

For more information and to sign up contact Yadira Hobby at 831-578-5429.