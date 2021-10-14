Are there any Halloween hesitations with COVID cases still looming in the Central Coast?

Local News

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) The unofficial kickoff to the holiday season starts with Halloween. Last year, many events were canceled or altered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But are there any Halloween hesitation this year, with COVID cases still looming?

KION's Erika Bratten takes you around the Central Coast to see how events compare to last year, ways you and your family can stay safe, and things you should know before you make those Halloween weekend plans. That story tonight at 11 p.m. on KION News Channel 5 46.