Two male suspects accused of stealing $1,500 worth of dentist equipment in Aptos
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is looking for two suspects believed to be behind a burglary at a dentist's office in Aptos on Saturday.
The Sheriff's Office said they stole two large nitrous oxide tanks and a large oxygen tank with a total value of $1,500.
In security camera footage, the suspects appear to be two male adults between 18-20 years old who were driving a 90's silver and maroon Ford F150 with an unknown license plate. One suspect was wearing a grey backpack with yellow writing.
Two large nitrous tanks. It’s party time.
