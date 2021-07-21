Local businesses react to new Central Coast mask recommendations

Local News

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) With increasing cases of COVID-19, Bay Area cities last week recommended indoor masking in public places.

Now Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito counties are asking the same as case rates continue to increase, especially among the unvaccinated. This comes just months after mask mandates were lifted and in the middle of what tends to be one of the Central Coast's busiest and most ecumenical times of the year.

