How to keep cool as toasty temps hit the Central Coast

Local News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Toasty temperatures will make their mark across the Central Coast this week. With a heatwave on our doorstep, the National Weather Service of San Francisco - Monterey has issued heat advisories starting Wednesday, with warnings taking place Thursday.

Heat tends to be the leading weather-related killer in the United States, according to the U.S. Natural Hazard Statistics.

KION Weather Forecaster Erika Bratten is talking with health officials and the National Weather Service about how you can stay cool and safe during hot days. That story tonight at 5 and 6 p.m. on KION.