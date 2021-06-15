Skip to Content
Local News
By
Published 11:22 AM

How to keep cool as toasty temps hit the Central Coast

MGN

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Toasty temperatures will make their mark across the Central Coast this week. With a heatwave on our doorstep, the National Weather Service of San Francisco - Monterey has issued heat advisories starting Wednesday, with warnings taking place Thursday.

Heat tends to be the leading weather-related killer in the United States, according to the U.S. Natural Hazard Statistics.

KION Weather Forecaster Erika Bratten is talking with health officials and the National Weather Service about how you can stay cool and safe during hot days. That story tonight at 5 and 6 p.m. on KION.

Monterey County / News / San Benito County / Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Erika Bratten

Erika Bratten is a weather forecaster for KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content