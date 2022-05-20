Hundreds without power in Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION)- Nearly 2,000 residents in the Aptos area in Santa Cruz County are waking up with no power.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company tells KION there is no estimated time of restoration right now. Personnel is on scene investigating the potential cause of the power outage.

PG&E says the outage was first reported around 3:50 a.m.

In south Santa Clara County, more than 2,000 homes are also without power.

The cause of that outage is under investigation with no estimated time of restoration.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.